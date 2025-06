Donegal 0-19

Mayo 1-15

Kevin Egan reports from Dr Hyde Park

CIARAN MOORE’S SENSATIONAL winner to crown an incredible finale may have made no difference to Donegal’s status in tomorrow morning’s draw, but it meant the world to every one of the 18,731 supporters that packed into the Roscommon town venue this afternoon, particularly to the Mayo contingent, who briefly thought that their championship season had been saved.

As RTÉ showed replays of Fergal Boland’s stunning equaliser, Patton’s arrowed kickout found the St. Eunan’s man on the left wing and he sprinted clear of Seán Morahan before cutting in to split the uprights, mere seconds after the hooter had sounded.

It was a score that gave Cavan a reprieve and sent them into the preliminary quarter-finals, while Mayo will now have to reflect on a round robin stage – and a final game – where no amount of late quality was enough to undo a dismal start.

In the group, it was their anaemic three-point defeat to Cavan in Castlebar that cost them. Today, in another parallel, it was their three-point defeat in the first half, when they trailed by 0-9 to 0-6 after playing with a deceptively strong breeze, and having had ten minutes with an extra man.

All year long, the lack of a two-point threat was a significant weakness in Mayo’s profile, and this afternoon that manifested again. A mere three attempts on goal were struck with that breeze behind them, not one landing.

Mayo also outscored the Ulster county by three points to no score while Peadar Mogan was off the field after receiving a black card for a trip, but outside of that there was so much more cut and thrust to the Donegal attack.

Mogan and Caolan McColgan surged forward to kick early points for the Jim McGuinness-managed side, and once Mogan returned to the field in the 21st minute, they took over again to outscore Mayo by 0-6 to 0-2 before half-time.

With no one side dominating the kickout battle and plenty of turnovers in a game where Paul Faloon allowed the two sides to let their physicality flourish, Donegal’s ability to hold the ball for longer spells and engineer clear striking opportunities from 30 metres out was all important. Moore and Finbarr Roarty came forward to make it four defenders on the scoresheet, while Michael Murphy also stroked over a two-pointer.

Jordan Flynn and Michael Murphy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

No single aspect of play could be pointed to as the key ingredient in Mayo’s resurgence after half-time, simply big individual plays that made an impact. Jack Coyne came up with some big turnovers, David McBrien’s battle with Michael Murphy rocked the stadium with neither man taking a backward step, and two excellent points from Conal Dawson put the tie right back into the melting pot.

It was a misplaced pass from Murphy, intercepted by Darren McHale and worked upfield for McBrien to squeeze the ball into the net off the goalpost that gave Mayo their only lead of the second half at 1-12 to 0-13, but it was short lived.

Mayo’s David McBrien scores a goal. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Dáire Ó Baoill sent a majestic kick over from the terrace side to level the game with a double, and with Mayo chasing the game, gaps opened up for Murphy and Shane O’Donnell to make it 0-4 without reply.

Not a single soul left the ground as heart-stopping moments started to flow with regularity. Jack Coyne and Colm Reape combined to prevent Patrick McBrearty scoring what looked like a tap in, Shaun Patton made a stunning double save to deny Jack Carney and Paul Towey, and then with time winding down and Mayo desperate for an equaliser, Fergal Boland made his brief cameo role count with a sensational strike off the outside of the right boot to level the game.

If that was the final act, no-one could have complained. But it wasn’t, and what Ciarán Moore’s winner meant to Donegal was hard to tell. What it meant to Mayo, was everything.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea and Hugh McFadden of Donegal. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Murphy 0-5 (1 2pt free, 0-1 ’45), Peadar Mogan 0-2, Conor O’Donnell 0-2, Ciarán Moore 0-2, Ciarán Thompson 0-2 (0-1f), Dáire Ó Baoill 0-2 (1tp), Caolán McColgan 0-1, Finnbarr Roarty 0-1, Shane O’Donnell 0-1, Oisín Gallen 0-1.

Advertisement

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-6 (0-5f), Darren McHale 0-3, David McBrien 1-0, Conal Dawson 0-2, Donnacha McHugh 0-1, Jack Carney 0-1, Jordan Flynn 0-1, Fergal Boland 0-1.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)

3. Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s), 25. Caolan McColgan (Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin), 2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill)

4. Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Ciarán Moore (St. Eunan’s)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 9. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh). 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar)

12. Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills)

Subs

26. Jason McGee (Corduff, Monaghan) for McFadden (52)

10. Dáire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair) for Gallen (52)

22. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar) for R McHugh (57)

24. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar) for S O’Donnell (67)

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 20. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Conal Dawson (Westport), 14. Darren McHale (Knockmore), 17. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels)

11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Béal an Muirthead)

Subs

12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina) for Tuohy (23)

18. Davitt Neary (Breaffy) for McHugh (42)

26. Seán Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels) for Hession (52)

24. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields) for Neary (55)

22. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Coen (67)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

*****

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here

*****

Written by Kevin Egan and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.