Irish Coast Guard management meet Doolin volunteers following surprise resignations

MEETINGS BETWEEN IRISH Coast Guard management and members of the Doolin unit of the volunteer service are being held today after the station was stood down on Monday following a number of shock resignations.

A total of six long-serving volunteers, including the unit’s officer in charge (OIC) confirmed on Monday they were leaving the service with immediate effect.

The resignees, who had 100 years cumulative experience and service between them, did not say why they were leaving, while a communication sent from the OIC to volunteers made no reference to a reason for the departures.

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has called for the reinstatement of the Doolin Coast Guard Unit and raised the issue in the Seanad urging the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to set out a clear path for the return to service of the Doolin Coast Guard.

“To say that the standing down of the Doolin Coast Guard Unit caused shock throughout Clare and the mid-west region would be an understatement,” he said.

“They have been put to sea in the most hazardous conditions and carry out search rescue and recovery missions 365 days a year both day and night. Their work is so arduous and so difficult.

“There are HR issues in every organisation and every office in the country. It is really unfortunate that it has been let go to a point where this has now happened. The people who work in the service, who depend on the service, deserve better.

“I am calling on the Minister to set out a path to the reinstatement of this service, it can’t be let go on for a protracted period of time. We need to see this service reinstated.”

The issue was also discussed at the monthly meeting of West Clare Municipal District of Clare County Council.

North Clare Councillor Joe Garrihy said that all nine councillors at yesterday’s meeting passed a motion calling on Ryan to intervene and provide support to secure the future of the centre and the full retention of the services for the area.

“We will work as one to ensure the volunteers and services are given the full focus they have earned and deserve following the major investment made to ensure its development after many years of hard work,” Garrihy added.

Clare Fine Gael TD, Joe Carey also asked Ryan to intervene in the dispute.

In a letter to the minister, Carey said that he had this week received “many calls” from Doolin Coast Guard, who were “extremely concerned” about the unit’s future.

“Doolin Coast Guard Unit has been an invaluable resource to Clare for many years and is widely regarded as the best Coast Guard unit in the country,” he said.

“It is really important that volunteers are listened to by management and that every effort is made to work with Doolin Coast Guard volunteers with a view to retaining this crucial service.”

He also said that it was vital that there was no “knee jerk reactions” and that the volunteers of Doolin Coast Guard are engaged with in a constructive way by Coast Guard management.

“Coast Guard volunteers shoulder much responsibility and the services they provide are crucial for coastal communities,” Carey added.

‘Off the board’

While the Doolin unit is ‘off the board’ and won’t be tasked to any emergencies, the Kilkee unit of the Coast Guard, the Kilrush and Inis Mór RNLI lifeboats have been advised they may be required to respond if needed to the Doolin area.

The Inis Mór based all-weather lifeboat would take about 25 minutes to reach Doolin while the smaller Kilrush in-shore lifeboat is up to an hour away.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, can reach the Doolin area in about 10 minutes after take off.

Crews from Clare County Fire and Rescue Service’s Ennistymon station have also requested to provide cover where needed.

This could involve line rescue and casualty recovery operations along the Cliffs of Moher walking route or other areas covered by Doolin Coast Guard.

It’s also understood that mountain and cave rescue organisations have been asked to be available if needed.

Any taskings will be mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

The Irish Coast Guard has said it “acknowledges the divisions that have unfortunately existed within the unit for a number of years, and recognises the strenuous efforts and leadership displayed by many members of the unit, its management team in particular, and other stakeholders to address these difficulties”.

A spokesperson said it would continue to offer support to all those affected by the developments, and would aim to strengthen the unit’s management structure, provide relevant training and mediation services as may be required, and return the unit to operational readiness as quickly as practicable.