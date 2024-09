MORE THAN 600 drivers were detected speeding during a National Slow Down Day yesterday, gardaí have revealed, including a driver going more than 60km/h over the speed limit while under the influence of alcohol.

Gardaí checked the speed of 157,298 vehicles yesterday, with 665 drivers found speeding.

One vehicle was detected travelling at 162 km/h in a 100km/h zone in Oranmore, Co Galway at 7.10pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí found the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol and made an arrest. The driver appeared before Tullamore District Court earlier today.

In Tullamore, Co Offaly, gardaí detected a vehicle traveling at 136km/h in a 50km/h zone. Gardaí arrested and charged the driver for dangerous driving.

On the M6 near Killavally and Tyrrellspass in Westmeath, a driver was detected travelling at 177km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Another driver was found travelling at 116km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N17 near Tobertelly and Achonry in Sligo.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent in the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau Jane Humphries said: “The reality is that excessive and inappropriate speed continues to contribute to serious road traffic collisions that cause life-altering injuries and even fatality.”

“It’s positive that yesterday’s detections indicate that motorists are generally making an effort to comply with speed limits around the country. However, it is the poor action and the risks taken by few that can be most detrimental,” Humphries said.

“While the vast majority of drivers drive safely within the speed limits, and it is most welcome, there still remain those who continue to drive at excessive speeds. We will maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users.”

So far this year, 127 people have died in road collisions around the country.