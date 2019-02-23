This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 23 February, 2019
Popular Drogheda pub damaged in suspected arson attack

The incident occurred around 6am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 3:37 PM
20 minutes ago 2,058 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4509617
The Thatch Pub in Drogheda.
Image: Google Maps
The Thatch Pub in Drogheda.
The Thatch Pub in Drogheda.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged arson attack on a well-known pub in Drogheda, Louth, which occurred in the early hours of this morning. 

The Thatch Pub on Donore Road in the town was targeted at around 6am this morning. Luckily, firefighters responded within 15 minutes and managed to save most of the old building.

Nobody was injured in the incident and gardaí said that a technical examination will determine the course of their investigation.

Local councillor Paul Bell told local radio LMFM that the roof can be restored. 

He said: “I’m devastated for the community and those who own the property. The only positive out of this is the residents and the fire service reacted so quickly. It was assessed this morning that the building can be saved and can also be restored.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

