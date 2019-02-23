Popular Drogheda pub damaged in suspected arson attack

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged arson attack on a well-known pub in Drogheda, Louth, which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

The Thatch Pub on Donore Road in the town was targeted at around 6am this morning. Luckily, firefighters responded within 15 minutes and managed to save most of the old building.

NEWS: Gardaí say a technical examination will determine the course of their investigation following a blaze at The Thatch pub in Drogheda.



The alarm was raised around 6.30am but fire crews managed to stop the blaze spreading and it's hoped the roof will be fully restored.. pic.twitter.com/ZFz7K1barq — LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) February 23, 2019 Source: LMFM RADIO /Twitter

Nobody was injured in the incident and gardaí said that a technical examination will determine the course of their investigation.

Local councillor Paul Bell told local radio LMFM that the roof can be restored.

He said: “I’m devastated for the community and those who own the property. The only positive out of this is the residents and the fire service reacted so quickly. It was assessed this morning that the building can be saved and can also be restored.”