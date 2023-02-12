Advertisement

Sunday 12 February 2023
# Seized
Gardaí seize €75k worth of drugs in Galway as part of organised crime clampdown
The seizure was carried out under Operation Tara.
8 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €75,000 worth of drugs and arrested two men as part of a search operation in the Galway division yesterday.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted searches at a number of residences in Ballinasloe and Oranmore.

The searches form part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Galway Division.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, Ketamine and LSD with a combined value of approximately €75,000. Over €800 in cash was also seized. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A garda spokesperson said: “Two men (aged in their 30s and 40s) were arrested as part of this investigation. Both men are currently detained in Galway Garda Station, North Western Region Headquarters, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, Galway Division, said: “These seizures demonstrate our commitment in tackling organised crime and drug dealers around the county”.

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
