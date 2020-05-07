This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested after gardaí seize drugs and cash worth over €13,000 in Limerick

Suspected drugs, money and counterfeit money were seized following searches yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 7 May 2020, 10:50 PM
The seized items.
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized items.
A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in Limerick following the seizure of over €13,000 worth of suspected drugs, money and counterfeit money.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the west Limerick and north Kerry areas, gardaí from the Newcastle West District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house on Main Street in Shanagolden in Co Limerick at around 3pm yesterday.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €4,900 worth of suspected cocaine, €7,000 in cash and €520 of suspected counterfeit cash.

A car and a fake driving licence were also seized during the search.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Newcastle West Garda Station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A follow-up search was later conducted at a house in the Abbeyfeale area which resulted in the seizure of a car and €700 worth of suspected cocaine.

No arrest was made following this search, but gardaí said they are “following a definite line of enquiry”.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

