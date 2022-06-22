#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 22 June 2022
Drugs worth €450,000 were 'destined for addresses around Ireland', says Revenue

The drugs were seized this week.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 5:36 PM
56 minutes ago 5,204 Views 1 Comment
Drugs seized by Revenue officers
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized drugs worth €450,000 in Dublin and Athlone.

The parcels were destined for addresses across the country but were halted as part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

In Dublin, routine operations at two premises saw illegal drugs worth over €370,000 seized, including almost 18kgs of herbal cannabis.

Small quantities of butane honey oil, cannabis resin, MDMA, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids were also seized.

These were destined for addresses in Counties Dublin, Galway, Cork, Meath, Waterford, Kildare, Clare, Louth, Leitrim, Cavan and Tipperary.

Separately, on Monday, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone, seized almost 4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €80,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, concealed in parcels labelled as ‘tuxedos’, ‘tea’, ‘board games’, ‘jeans’, ‘car organisers’ and ‘pet blanket’.

Detector dog Bailey Bailey, one of the detector dogs involved in this week's drugs seizures. Source: Revenue

A spokeswoman for Revenue said the parcels are believed to have originated in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing, Revenue said.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Eoghan Dalton
