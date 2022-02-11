Youth arrested after drugs worth over €14k and over €19k in cash seized as Dublin home searched

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs with a combined value of over €14,000 and cash in excess of €19,000 following a search operation in Dublin earlier today.
Shortly before 4pm, a search of a residence was carried out in the Malahide area by the Coolock Divisional Drugs Unit.
Along with drug paraphernalia, cocaine with an estimated value of €10,010, cannabis herb valued at €4,460 and €19,320 in cash were seized by gardaí.
A male youth was arrested at the scene and taken to Coolock Garda Station. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
