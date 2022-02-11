#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 February 2022
Advertisement

Youth arrested after drugs worth over €14k and over €19k in cash seized as Dublin home searched

The boy is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 11 Feb 2022, 9:35 PM
1 hour ago 4,807 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5681178
The items seized by gardaí today
Image: Garda Press Office
The items seized by gardaí today
The items seized by gardaí today
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs with a combined value of over €14,000 and cash in excess of €19,000 following a search operation in Dublin earlier today.

Shortly before 4pm, a search of a residence was carried out in the Malahide area by the Coolock Divisional Drugs Unit.

Along with drug paraphernalia, cocaine with an estimated value of €10,010, cannabis herb valued at €4,460 and €19,320 in cash were seized by gardaí.

A male youth was arrested at the scene and taken to Coolock Garda Station. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie