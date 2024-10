DRUGS WORTH OVER €278,000 have been seized following a search at a property in Dublin.

Gardaí from the Crumlin/Terenure ‘G’ District Drugs Unit carried out a search at a residence in Dublin 12 today.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized an estimated €180,000 in cannabis herb, €91,000 in pink cocaine and MDMA tablets believed to be worth €7,650.

A stolen motorbike and drug paraphernalia was also seized at the residence.

The drugs will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland where they will undergo further analysis.

A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time and that investigations into the matter are ongoing.