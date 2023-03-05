Drugs worth over €116,000 seized in Co Louth

Drugs worth over €116,000 have been seized by gardaí in Drogheda.

The seizure and arrest was part of a search operation in Co Louth yesterday.

As part of Operation Stratus and Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Drug Unit executed two search warrants.

This was part of a targeted operation targeting the cultivation, sale, supply and distribution of drugs in the Drogheda and surrounding areas.

During the course of the first search yesterday morning, cannabis with an estimated street value of €22,600, along with €4,280 in cash, was seized.

No arrests were made during this search.

During a second search yesterday afternoon, 60 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €48,000 and rock methamphetamine with an estimated street value of €45,600 were seized.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

One man, aged in his mid-30s, was arrested at the scene of this second search and taken to Drogheda Garda station.

He has since been released from custody without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

‘Operation Stratus’ commenced in October 2018 in Drogheda and gardaí say it has resulted in significant results by local gardaí in the Drogheda Garda District.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Tara’ aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels.