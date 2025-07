DUBLIN AIRPORT IS the busiest it’s ever been, as it broke three passenger level records last month.

June marked the busiest month ever for Dublin Airport, with a total of 3.54m passengers passing through departure and arrival gates last month, according to operator DAA.

It is an almost 6% increase compared to the same month last year.

The airport last month also experienced its busiest day ever, with 129,000 passengers departing and arriving in one day, last Sunday.

Between 23 and 29 June, it was the ‘busiest week ever’ for both Dublin and Cork airports, which are run by DAA.

A total of 85,000 passengers arrived and departed from Cork Airport during that period and over 850,000 passed through Dublin.