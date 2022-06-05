#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 5 June 2022
Dublin Airport sees busy morning with 'with none of the delays of last week'

As many as 49,000 passengers are expected to depart from Dublin Airport today.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 10:27 AM
Long queues for check-in at Dublin Airport this morning.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN AIRPORT EXPERIENCED another busy morning but has so far managed to avoid the delays experienced last week, a spokesperson has said.

Airport management has put a number of measures in place to ensure passengers do not miss their flights due to lengthy queues.

More than 1,000 people missed their flights last week due to the delays.

DAA’s group head of communications Kevin Cullinane said there was another busy ‘first wave’ of departures this morning “but none of the delays experienced last Sunday”.

Peak queuing times were 44 minutes in Terminal 1 at 4.05am and 26 minutes in Terminal 2 at 4.43am.

Cullinane said:

Understandably there was very early presentation of passengers for airline check-in and bag drop desks in advance of security but Dublin Airport has said it didn’t need to use the new pre-terminal areas for passengers who arrive too early for flights, in marquees in the short term multi-storey car parks opposite Terminals 1 and 2.

Last week’s delays led to international coverage and sparked questions over what preparations the airport had made for the return of summer travel this year.

Passengers are being advised to arrive 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight and 3.5 hours before a long-haul flight, and to allow for an additional hour if they are checking a bag in.

