Two men seriously injured after car mounts footpath in Dublin 8

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to an incident in which two men were seriously injured after a car mounted the footpath and hit them late last night.

A third man was also struck by the car but did not require medical attention.

The incident occurred at about 11.20pm last night in the Liberties area of the Dublin City.

The car was turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street and struck a number of barriers before it mounted the footpath and hit the three male pedestrians.

Two men were taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said that the matter has been referred to GSOC as the car in question had had an interaction with gardaí prior to this incident.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, tomorrow morning.

The scene at Thomas Court was preserved for technical examination but the scene has since been lifted, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Thomas Street/Thomas Court areas of Dublin 8 between 11pm and 11.20pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.