Man charged in relation to Artane gun seizure

A MAN IN his 50s arrested on Saturday in relation to the seizure of a gun in north Dublin has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the the courts tomorrow morning.

On Saturday, officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Security and Intelligence Section stopped two vehicles in the Artane area. Three men, aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s, were arrested and a firearm was seized.

The men in their 20s and 40s have been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

