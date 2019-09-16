This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 16 September, 2019
Man charged in relation to Artane gun seizure

He’s due to appear in court tomorrow morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Sep 2019, 9:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN IN his 50s arrested on Saturday in relation to the seizure of a gun in north Dublin has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the the courts tomorrow morning.

On Saturday, officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Security and Intelligence Section stopped two vehicles in the Artane area. Three men, aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s, were arrested and a firearm was seized. 

The men in their 20s and 40s have been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

