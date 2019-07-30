All Dublin to Maynooth trains suspended due to lightning damage to signalling

PASSENGERS ARE BEING told to make alternative travel plans this evening after lightning damage has caused all Dublin to Maynooth/M3 services to be suspended.
Irish Rail has said that signalling has been damaged due to lightning, causing the suspension of trains.
“Customers for Dublin/Longford/Sligo services [are] advised to make alternative arrangements,” it said on Twitter.
Irish Rail added it was working to rectify the matter and would provide an update as soon as possible.
Buses are accepting rail tickets on their services.
