All Dublin to Maynooth trains suspended due to lightning damage to signalling

Update: all Dublin to Maynooth / M3 services suspended due to lightning damage to signaling. Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets.



Customers for Dublin/Longford/Sligo services advised to make alternative arrangements.



Working to rectify, will update asap. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 30, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

PASSENGERS ARE BEING told to make alternative travel plans this evening after lightning damage has caused all Dublin to Maynooth/M3 services to be suspended.

Irish Rail has said that signalling has been damaged due to lightning, causing the suspension of trains.

“Customers for Dublin/Longford/Sligo services [are] advised to make alternative arrangements,” it said on Twitter.

Irish Rail added it was working to rectify the matter and would provide an update as soon as possible.

Buses are accepting rail tickets on their services.