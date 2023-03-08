Hundreds march through Dublin on International Women's Day

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE marched across Dublin today calling for Government action across a range of issues affecting women, on International Women’s Day.

Braving the plummeting temperatures, protesters marched from the Spire carrying signs with slogans.

Transgender flags and Iranian flags were waved, the latter in solidarity with the feminist movement in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran last September.

The protesters chanted “woman, life, freedom”, “women’s rights, migrant rights, same struggle same fight”, “the women, united, will never be defeated”, “get your rosaries off my ovaries”, and “two four six eight, separate church and state”.

The crowd gathered outside Leinster House on Kildare Street, where speakers raised issues affecting gender equality.

PA People in the centre of Dublin take part in a march to mark International Women's Day. PA

She said: “I am very concerned as other speakers have been about this backlash, this sliding backwards of our rights, propelled by the far-right extremists, fascists and Andrew Tate and his hateful ilk, and we will not tolerate that for one moment, we will stand up against it.

“I believe in particular, the future of women is at stake, we must hold on to the gains we made over decades and decades. It is up to us to keep fighting, to advance those gains and to ensure women’s freedom and equality.”

PA A protestor in the crowd holds a sign saying 'It's a dress not a yes'. PA

Ms Smyth also criticised the Government’s decision to end the temporary eviction ban at the end of the month, and said the Government had decided to hold a referendum on removing the “dinosouric clause” in the constitution referring to women’s place in the home as a ploy to gain votes.

A representative of Akidwa – a national network of migrant women living in Ireland – told the crowd that migrant women who are the victims of domestic violence were especially vulnerable due to the threat of homelessness, uncertainty as to their legal status and discrimination.

PA A protestor holds a sign saying 'Still Trans, Still alive, Never intimidated'. PA

The crowd was told of transphobic and homophobic hate in Ireland, and criticism of “a trans-exclusionary brand of feminism”.

A representative of Women’s Collective Ireland called for public services to meet women’s needs, an end to homelessness, an investment in women’s health and for care work to be valued.