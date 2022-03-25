'I found the window smashed in': Dublin gardaí probing spate of early morning café burglaries

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN city centre are tracking the whereabouts of a burglary gang targeting restaurants and cafés in the early morning.

Several businesses on Dublin’s central quays have been hit in recent weeks with the thieves operating in the same way each time.

The gang kicks in the doors of the restaurants and go straight for cash. On each occasion they have struck, they have not gone for expensive electronics which are used to take orders.

Instead, they have attempted to go straight for the cash.

In two instances, a pair of socks was discovered discarded amongst the mess made by the thieves. Gardaí believe the men were using these as makeshift gloves.

Due to the opportunistic nature of the incidents, gardaí believe it is the work of novice criminals. However, on each occasion, they have struck at around 7.30am.

The Póg cafe on Bachelor’s Walk on the north quays was one of the businesses targeted last month.

Its owner Duncan McDonald said that it appeared to be the same group of people who had broken into several other businesses in the area because of the same tactics used.

“I came to work and found the back window smashed in. That window is on a laneway just off the quays there. They were looking for cash, they didn’t take iPads that were there. The left the fridge doors open and there were other drawers and stuff ripped out – they were looking for where we were keeping cash potentially. They literally just took that and left.”

There have been several other either successful or attempted burglaries of premises on the quays since the New Year, according to business owners and security sources.

Gardaí believe that the same people are targeting businesses which handle cash. The fact that the incidents are all happening around the same time has suggested to gardaí that the perpetrators may be from outside of the capital and are relying on public transport to get into the city.

McDonald described how he and many business owners in the area have a good working relationship with the gardaí but that there is somewhat of an “accepted lawlessness” in the area.

Damage caused to Póg Café. Source: Duncan McDonald

“The gardai were very good, they took a statement and took forensics. There were socks left on the floor so hopefully they can get some form of DNA. But our point is around the area there just seems to be a certain acceptance that these kinds of things happen, that there’s an element of accepted lawlessess.

“The boardwalk and the area around it is a bit of a no-go area day or night. You expect a degree of anti-social behaviour but not at this level.”

Gardaí were asked for an update on the various investigations.

Operation Citizen

Gardaí last year launched Operation Citizen in response to a host of ant-social incidents in and around Dublin City Centre. Its main aim is to deliver an enhanced high visibility policing presence in Dublin City Centre on a daily basis.

For the period 22nd October, 2021, – 8th March, 2022, there were a total of 3,905 incidents, (2,800 non-crime) and 1,105 crime which are either under active investigation or currently before the Courts at the time of writing under Operation Citizen.

During that period, gardaí said nearly 6,000 high-vis patrols were carried out with over 1,000 of these being high-vis mobile patrols.

Despite the patrols, McDonald described how he and his colleagues in other cafes and restaurants are trying their best to get back on their feet since Covid and that unexpected robberies and anti-social behaviour is making people stay away from the capital and, therefore, his business suffers as a result of a lower footfall.

“We had renovated the place during Covid times to rejuvenate it and bring pride into it. You put money and time into it and then something like this happens – it’s a real kick in the teeth.

“There seems tobe underlying issues that seem to be tackled. There shouldn’t be an acceptance that this is just the way it is.”