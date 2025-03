DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL will close a northside street to traffic as part of the capital’s first “School Street”- an initiative aimed at getting parents, children and teens out of their cars.

The initiative restricts traffic access to the four schools on Newbrook Road in Donaghmede to encourage people to walk, cycle, scoot or use public transport. The initiative has been implemented permanently today after a trial last year.

If parents drive their kids to school, they are required to park elsewhere and walk the final leg of the journey.

Newbrook Road is a residential street and a cul de sac. There are 1,000 students in the primary and secondary schools located there – St Kevin’s JNS, Scoil Cholmcille, Scoil Bhríde and Holy Trinity.

In 2022, over half (55%) of Irish primary school children and 41% of secondary school students travelled to school by car, according to the most data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The council said the School Street is a “traffic-calming” solution that will improve safety at the school gate and increase the number of students walking or cycling to school.

Residents

Only emergency services and cars bringing or collecting students with additional needs will be able to access the street during the restricted hours.

Residents will still be able to use their cars during the school drop off and pick up times as the bollards that limit access to the road are moveable.



Councillor Daryl Barron, who represents Donaghmede, said this was a “positive” measure that would improve safety.

He added that this is the first “School Street” piloted, but the council would look for other schools at which to implement similar measures.

Councillor Micheál Mac Donncha, who also represents the area, said the initiative had been broadly welcomed in the community.

He said that this road in a suburban area was “difficult” for parents and guardians dropping off or collecting children at school – and for the people who live there.

MacDonncha added residents would sometimes be blocked into their driveways during the peak school drop off and pick up times.

“It’s been a problem for years this particular road,” he said.

“We need more schemes like this, to encourage people to bring kids to school on foot, by cycling,” he said. “I think it’s well worthy of support and let’s see how it works out.”

Ailish Lally, Dublin City Council’s walking and cycling officer, said: “The removal of traffic from this section of the street instantly made it safer for students on their journey to school.”