€20,000 for women affected by CervicalCheck non-disclosure

WOMEN AFFECTED BY the non-disclosure of the CervicalCheck audit will receive an ex-gratia payment of €20,000, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Cabinet agreed the figure today after an independent panel examined the matter and reached a compensatory figure for the women affected.

A spokesperson for Minister Harris said that it is expected that payments to women who have already applied through the scheme will be made shortly.

The Scheme remains open and those individuals who have not yet applied can still do so, they added.

A review into CervicalCheck last year identified 221 women subsequently diagnosed with cervical cancer who were not told that slides from an earlier screening could have been interpreted differently.

All 221 women affected are eligible to apply through this scheme.