Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 5 May 2021
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of the news this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 5 May 2021, 8:46 AM
1 hour ago 3,517 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ONLINE ABUSE A number of politicians have spoken out about their experience with online abuse, but it shouldn’t put people off running for public office, they say.

2. #AFFORDABLE HOUSING The cabinet has approved the Affordable Housing Bill brought forward by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, with price caps as high as €450,000 in Dublin City and Dún Laoghaire.

3. #DEREK CHAUVIN Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted for the killing of George Floyd is seeking a retrial over claims of jury misconduct.

4. #DART STATIONS Gardaí are stepping up patrols in North Dublin Dart Stations after a series of incidents involving young people, including a horrifying incident where a woman fell underneath a Dart at Howth Station.

5. #AN POST An Post has announced that it will implement price increases, with standard national letter stamps going from €1 to €1.10, after price increases were delayed due to the pandemic.

6. #JACINDA ARDERN New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern is planning on marrying her fiance Clarke Gayford later in the summer

7. #ISRAEL ELECTION Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to form a government, now opening the door for opposition candidates.

8. #DONALD TRUMP Former US President Donald Trump could be allowed to return to Facebook today, with their Oversight Board set to announce their decision later today.

9. #OMBUDSMAN REPORT Younger people living in nursing homes have “wasted lives”, according to a new report by the Ombudsman Peter Tyndall.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

