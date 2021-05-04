Cabinet to discuss Affordable Housing Bill aimed to 'boost supply'

MEMBERS OF THE Cabinet will today discuss the Affordable Housing Bill being brought forward by minister Darragh O’Brien.

Aspects of the bill, including its shared equity scheme for first time buyers, have been criticised. The Housing Minister said the bill has “affordability measures at its absolute core”.

O’Brien said the bill has four major aspects:

Scheme of direct State-built affordable homes

National cost-rental scheme

Shared equity scheme for first-time buyers

Extension to setting requirement for all new developments to have 10% social and 10% affordable housing

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, O’Brien said that these are “fundamentally” supply measures.

“We need to see supply increase across the board, and how we do that is we cannot do that by just sitting back and doing nothing, or indeed doing the same that has been done over the last few years,” O’Brien said.

“We do need radical measures, we do need interventions to help those who are actually locked out of the housing market. But also to boost supply because this year, because of the shutdown as well, we could be as low as 12-14,000 housing completions. I hope we’ll make up for lost ground, but we need to be delivering 33,000 homes per year.”

He said the housing legislation will allow building affordable homes on State land to “be more flexible and to deliver homes quicker”.

He said the first 50 homes in this cohort will be delivered in Cork soon. The government plans to build 6,000 affordable homes on State land in the next four years.

O’Brien defended the shared equity scheme, saying it is a “targeted measure” in the wider market.

A shared equity scheme involves the State paying for up to 30% of the cost of new houses in return for a stake.

Under the scheme the State takes an equity loan share of up to 30% in your home while the owner takes out a mortgage with a bank on the remainder.

In February, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said that a shared equity loan scheme will be a benefit “in theory” as it would facilitate borrowing for households currently constrained by the amount needed to finance a purchase.

“We’ve calibrated the scheme to ensure that it’s focused and targeted at those who need it,” O’Brien said.

He said they looked at schemes in other jurisdictions and “improved upon them”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He said the bill also increases to 20% the allocation of social and affordable housing in new developments in every local authority area.

“That would allow much faster delivery, so any new estate that permission is given you will have 10% affordable and 10% social which is protected,” he said.

O’Brien said 440 new cost-rental tenancies are expected this year.

He said the bill includes the criteria for a national cost rental scheme.

“This is for people who would be above the social housing limits, working people… a minimum 25% below-market rent with secure long-term rents,” O’Brien said.

He added that the government’s ‘housing for all’ plan will be published in July. This will include details for housing delivery planned over the next decade.