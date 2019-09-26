The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WARNING: The ESRI has said the government should consider drawing up a supplementary Budget to help cope with the effects if there’s a no-deal Brexit.

2. #UNDER PRESSURE: Two more areas of the country have now met the criteria to become Rent Pressure Zones.

3. #BREXIT: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that another 81 Revenue officers are set to be put in place ahead of the Brexit date of 31 October.

4. #CLIMATE ACTION: President Michael D Higgins has said there is no challenge facing the international community that is more urgent than climate action.

5. #LIMERICK: Two people have been killed in a road crash in Co Limerick.

6. #FUNDING DELAYS: Children with autism are being failed by unnecessary delays in approving funding for home tuition.

7. #BORDER: The number of people stopped at the Northern Ireland land border and removed from the State is rising, garda figures show.

8. #GAGGING ORDER: Communicorp have written to staff to ask them not to invite any journalists from a new Irish media outlet onto any of the group’s stations.

