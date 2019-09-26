This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 7:55 AM
42 minutes ago 1,866 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4825262
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Kurmyshov
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Kurmyshov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WARNING: The ESRI has said the government should consider drawing up a supplementary Budget to help cope with the effects if there’s a no-deal Brexit.

2. #UNDER PRESSURE: Two more areas of the country have now met the criteria to become Rent Pressure Zones.

3. #BREXIT: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that another 81 Revenue officers are set to be put in place ahead of the Brexit date of 31 October.

4. #CLIMATE ACTION: President Michael D Higgins has said there is no challenge facing the international community that is more urgent than climate action. 

5. #LIMERICK: Two people have been killed in a road crash in Co Limerick. 

6. #FUNDING DELAYS: Children with autism are being failed by unnecessary delays in approving funding for home tuition.

7. #BORDER: The number of people stopped at the Northern Ireland land border and removed from the State is rising, garda figures show.

8. #GAGGING ORDER: Communicorp have written to staff to ask them not to invite any journalists from a new Irish media outlet onto any of the group’s stations.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie