THE FAMILY OF Elaine O’Hara, a childcare worker who was murdered by Graham Dwyer in 2012, has said they hope she can now rest in peace after the Supreme Court dismissed a final appeal against Dywer’s conviction.

Dwyer had appealed his murder conviction on the grounds of having his rights breached by the retention of his mobile phone data, but the Court ruled unanimously that the evidence was admissible.

In a statement, Elaine O’Hara’s family said: “It is now almost 12 years since we lost Elaine.

“What began as a missing persons case turned into a murder investigation and a long, arduous criminal trial, with many challenges to the jury’s verdict over the years.

“We are relieved that the Supreme Court has upheld the verdict of the Court of Appeal. We hope that Elaine can now, at last, rest in peace.

“We would like to thank An Garda Siochana, in particular the investigating team, the detectives and our family liaison officer who have been by our side throughout this.

“We would also like to thank our family and friends for the support they have given us over the years.”

With reporting from Press Association.