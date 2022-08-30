Poll: Have you ever camped at a music festival?

ELECTRIC PICNIC WILL take place this weekend with thousands of music festival revellers heading to Stradbally, County Laois.

The event, which will take place from 2 to 4 September, is returning for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

There’s some weather predictions that it might be a soft few days with rain forecast.

Regardless a visit to a camping shop will solve the worst of it with some festival goers as well equipped as Bear Grylls on an expedition to the Amazon.

With all that in mind we want to know today: Have you ever camped at a music festival?

