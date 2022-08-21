Quiz: 45 years on from the death of The King, how well do you know Elvis?

THOUGH HE’S BEEN gone for nearly five decades, very few performers have managed to eclipse the music, style or legacy of Elvis Presley.

Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic has reignited an interest in Elvis Presley among a new generation, but how much do you know about the man they called The King of Rock ‘n Roll?

This quiz features no questions pertaining to the conspiracy theory that Elvis is still alive, but if you believe that you have seen him while out and about, you are welcome to share your experience in the comments below and we will look into it*.

*We won’t.

Let's start at the beginning. In what year was Elvis Presley born? 1925 1930

1935 1940 Elvis never performed outside of the United States. True or false? True False On which American television programme was Elvis famously censored for gyrating his hips? The Milton Berle Show The Steve Allen Show

The Dick Cavett Show The Ed Sullivan Show Which of these songs was Elvis' first No.1 hit on the Billboard 100? Blue Suede Shoes Heartbreak Hotel

Hound Dog Don't Be Cruel What was the moniker of Elvis' notorious manager of over two decades? Major Tom Parker Captain Tom Parker

Admiral Tom Parker Colonel Tom Parker In what city would you find Elvis' iconic residence Graceland? Nashville, Tennessee Memphis, Tennessee

Dallas, Texas Tupelo, Mississippi Who plays Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's eponymous 2022 biopic? Austin Butler Miles Teller

Alden Ehrenreich Ansel Elgort Which country was Elvis stationed in during his two-year stint in the US Army? South Korea Germany

Panama Vietnam Which medical procedure did Elvis undergo in front of the press? Colonoscopy X-Ray

Polio vaccine Reflex test What state was Elvis in when he died? California Nevada

