Sunday 21 August 2022
Quiz: 45 years on from the death of The King, how well do you know Elvis?

The quiz has left the building.

By Carl Kinsella Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5843204
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THOUGH HE’S BEEN gone for nearly five decades, very few performers have managed to eclipse the music, style or legacy of Elvis Presley.

Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic has reignited an interest in Elvis Presley among a new generation, but how much do you know about the man they called The King of Rock ‘n Roll?

This quiz features no questions pertaining to the conspiracy theory that Elvis is still alive, but if you believe that you have seen him while out and about, you are welcome to share your experience in the comments below and we will look into it*.

*We won’t.

Let's start at the beginning. In what year was Elvis Presley born?
1925
1930

1935
1940
Elvis never performed outside of the United States. True or false?
True
False
On which American television programme was Elvis famously censored for gyrating his hips?
The Milton Berle Show
The Steve Allen Show

The Dick Cavett Show
The Ed Sullivan Show
Which of these songs was Elvis' first No.1 hit on the Billboard 100?
Blue Suede Shoes
Heartbreak Hotel

Hound Dog
Don't Be Cruel
What was the moniker of Elvis' notorious manager of over two decades?
Major Tom Parker
Captain Tom Parker

Admiral Tom Parker
Colonel Tom Parker
In what city would you find Elvis' iconic residence Graceland?
Nashville, Tennessee
Memphis, Tennessee

Dallas, Texas
Tupelo, Mississippi
Who plays Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's eponymous 2022 biopic?
Austin Butler
Miles Teller

Alden Ehrenreich
Ansel Elgort
Which country was Elvis stationed in during his two-year stint in the US Army?
South Korea
Germany

Panama
Vietnam
Which medical procedure did Elvis undergo in front of the press?
Colonoscopy
X-Ray

Polio vaccine
Reflex test
What state was Elvis in when he died?
California
Nevada

Tennessee
New Jersey
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
The King
Uh-huh.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Blue Moon Boy
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Hound Dog
You ain't never caught a rabbit.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

