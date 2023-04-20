Advertisement

Thursday 20 April 2023
Alamy Stock Photo An example of an emergency text alert expected on some phones in the Border region this weekend.
# emergency alert
RSA says people travelling near the Border should 'not be startled' over UK's new alert system
The UK is testing its new emergency message system this Sunday for use in extreme weather events.
1.5k
0
25 minutes ago

PEOPLE TRAVELLING IN border counties have been advised to be aware of a new UK Emergency Alert system, which is being tested this weekend.

The new system will send a test ‘alert’ message to all mobile phones and devices across Britain and Northern Ireland this Sunday afternoon between 3pm and 4pm.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising anyone who may be travelling in border counties that it could be received by some people living in or visiting border counties but that there is no need to be alarmed or to respond if it is received.

Mobile phone customers near border areas in Ireland who roam onto a UK mobile phone network will receive the alert/message.

The UK launched its emergency message system last month and it’s intended to be used in instances of severe flooding, fires or other extreme weather events.

Phones will make a loud siren-like sound – even if they are set on silent – vibrate, and read out the alert.

iPhone’s and Androids allow users to opt out of alerts in their settings. 

The RSA said mobile phone customers on networks based in Ireland will not receive the message.

It said the alert is for testing purposes only and that members of the public do not need to take any action.

“Mobile phone customers near border areas in Ireland who roam onto a UK mobile phone network between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday will receive the alert/message. Mobile phone customers on networks based in Ireland will not receive the message,” the RSA said.

It advised people on the roads this weekend in the border region that they should not be alarmed or startled if your phone makes a “loud alarm sound, vibrates and flashes to flag” the incoming test message.

The RSA said that there is no need to “respond to the noise or attempt to pick up the mobile phone” while driving.

It added:”In a real-time emergency, you should find somewhere safe and legal to pull over and read the message. If that is not possible, drivers can tune into live radio and wait for bulletins until they can pull over safely.

“However, this alert across Britain and Northern Ireland on Sunday is simply for testing purposes so road users should ignore the message and carry on with their journey.”

The Department of Communications has said that it plans to introduce an emergency phone alert system in Ireland by the end of next year.

The new ‘Public Warning System’ would notify phone users who may be close to a possible natural disaster or terror attack.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
