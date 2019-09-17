Woman (50s) dies after car crash in Wexford

A WOMAN in her 50s has died following a car crash in Wexford this afternoon.

The crash between two cars happened at Kilnamanagh, Oulart, Co Wexford, this afternoon at around 1.30pm.

A woman in her 50s was taken to Wexford General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Two men and a woman were also taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 9233 534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”