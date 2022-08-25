Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 25 August 2022
EU to examine complaints of UK dumping sewage into sea

Waters around France, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark could be impacted.

By AFP Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 3:13 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION plans to soon reply to complaints received from MEPs about British sewage allegedly being poured into waters shared with the EU with the potential to affect several countries, including Ireland.

The EU environment and fisheries commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius received a letter from the three members of the European Parliament about the alleged sewage disposal and “there’ll be a reply in due course”, a commission spokesman said.

The letter, by Pierre Karleskind, who heads the parliament’s fishing committee, Nathalie Loiseau and Stephanie Yon-Courtin, demands that the commission “use all political and legal means in its possession” to have Britain halt the unchecked effluvium.

They said raw sewage Britain is being dumped in its rivers and along the coastline fronting the Channel and the North Sea, threatening marine ecosystems and the health of EU fishermen and women.

All three lawmakers come from France, whose waters would be most directly affected by any spread of the raw sewage from Britain across the Channel.

Waters around Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark could also be impacted.

The lawmakers’ letter argued that by allowing the sewage outflows, Britain was failing to uphold its commitments under its post-Brexit treaty with the EU as well as UN conventions.

Asked about a clause in the post-Brexit treaty committing both sides not to roll back environmental protections, the commission spokesman, Tim McPhie, said there was “nothing specific on storm water overflows” in it.

He added that the commission had, to date, not had any contact with British authorities on the sewage issue.

British water companies say unusually high rainfall recently forced them to send untreated sewage through storm water overflow conduits, which has caused the closure of dozens of UK beaches for health reasons.

© AFP 2022

