#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 5 November 2021
Advertisement

EU warns of 'serious consequences' if UK decides to trigger Article 16

London has said it could move to suspend the NI protocol.

By AFP Friday 5 Nov 2021, 4:08 PM
26 minutes ago 2,114 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5593395
Image: RolllingNews.ie/Julien Behal
Image: RolllingNews.ie/Julien Behal

THE EUROPEAN UNION today warned Britain of “serious consequences” if the UK follows through on threats to suspend part of the Brexit treaty dealing with Northern Ireland.

The two sides are locked in talks seeking to resolve problems caused by the trading arrangements for Northern Ireland agreed as part of the Britain’s acrimonious departure from the EU.

The EU has offered to ease customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, a key point of anger for pro-British parties in the province.

But London says it could move to suspend the protocol unless Brussels agrees to more sweeping changes to rewrite the accord.

“This was a big move by us, but until today we have seen no move at all from the UK side,” said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic after a fresh round of talks with Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost in Brussels.

“I find this disappointing, and once again, I urge the UK government to engage with us sincerely.”

Sefcovic hit back at threats from the UK to trigger Article 16 of the agreement that could lead to its suspension.

“There’ll be no doubt that triggering Article 16 to seek the renegotiation of the protocol would have serious consequences – serious for Northern Ireland… and serious also for the EU-UK relations in general,” he said.

He said the two sides would hold talks again in London next Friday, adding “I see next week as an important one”.

Related Reads

03.11.21 Invoking Joe Biden's support, Micheál Martin says UK triggering Article 16 would be 'reckless'
30.10.21 ‘Do they want a solution at all?’: O’Neill questions the UK’s red lines on NI Protocol

Talks on ‘gaps’

The differences over Northern Ireland have soured relations between Brussels and London and risk causing a trade war that could bring bilateral trade to a standstill.

A British government statement after the talks said progress has been “limited”, but added “these gaps could still be bridged through further intensive discussions”.

“The EU’s proposals did not currently deal effectively with the fundamental difficulties in the way the protocol was operating,” the statement said.

Britain has previously threatened to use Article 16 if the EU does not redraw the protocol. Europe could retaliate a month later under the terms of the treaty.

A European diplomat said Brussels was increasingly readying itself for the possibility London could trigger Article 16 and warned of a “strong reaction” from the EU if that happened.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The diplomat said that might involve Brussels suspending the overall post-Brexit trade deal – a move that could plunge ties between the two sides to an acrimonious low and take them back to square one.

The dispute over Northern Ireland comes as Britain and France are locked in another furious post-Brexit dispute over fishing rights.

The row has added to a litany of problems between the Channel neighbours in the wake of Brexit that has plunged relations to a level of belligerence rarely seen in recent years.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie