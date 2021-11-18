Challenge over mention of God in presidential oath to be heard before European court

THE EUROPEAN COURT of Human Rights (ECHR) will today rule on a challenge to the wording of the presidential oath in Ireland, which currently requires those elected to swear to “almighty God”.

The Constitution states that the President when entering office must make a declaration “in the presence of Almighty God” about their promise to fulfil their duties and maintain the constitution.

The challenge over this constitutional requirement for the President and a body that advises the president is being taken by TDs Roisin Shortall and John Brady, Senator David Norris, former CEO of Barnardos Fergus Finlay and Trinity College Dublin Chancellor David McConnell.

The applicants claim the declarations required by Article 12.8 and 31.4 of the Constitution “exclude conscientious non-Christians, non-believers and those who do not wish to violate their consciences both from the office of President and from membership of the Council of State”.

They claim that as prominent politicians and members of Irish civil society they can legitimately aspire to being elected to the office of President or to being appointed to the Council of State.

The applicants claim that the requirements for religious declaration for these offices in the Constitution would either prevent them from taking up these offices or require them to make a religious declaration against their conscience.

They also claim that their rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion under Article 9.1 have been violated by the above requirements.

The case is due to be heard before the European Court of Human Rights this morning.