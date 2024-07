EUROPE’S NEXT GENERATION rocket will launch later today and all phases of the launcher mission will be streamed live and in HD thanks to an Irish-designed video system.

The Ariane 6 is due to launch sometime 7pm and 11pm tonight at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

While the inaugural Ariane 6 launch is primarily a demonstration flight, there will also be satellites and experiments from research institutes, universities and space agencies flying as passengers.

Map tracking the route of the first flight of the Ariane 6. ESA ESA

Also on board will be two state-of-the-art technology systems designed, built and delivered by the Irish space engineering company, Réaltra.

Those systems are the Video Telemetry System (VIKI), and the Global Navigation Satellite System telemetry system (GEKI).

The VIKI will provide live HD video images during all phases of the launcher mission, from six cameras located on-board the Ariane 6.

The phases include the separation of the boosters and the deployment of the payloads.

Meanwhile, the GEKI will leverage advanced satellite navigation technology to ensure precise positioning, velocity, and timing measurements.

Réaltra is the Irish word “galaxy”, and the company was founded in 2018.

In all, 13 countries have contributed to the Ariane 6 and thousands of Europeans have worked on it.

Components of the Ariane 6. ESA ESA

The European Space Agency said “every one of us will benefit from the Earth observation, science, technologies and services it will make possible”.

Danny Gleeson, chief operating officer of Réaltra, said the company is “delighted and proud” that these systems have been selected to fly on the maiden flight of the Ariane A6 launcher.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Gleeson said the Ariane 6 will enhance Europe’s ability to launch satellites into space and will “provide an independent access into space for Europe”.

Transfer of the Ariane 6 and placement onto the launcher on 11 July at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. ESA - M. Pédoussaut ESA - M. Pédoussaut

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Business Emer Higgins noted the role that Enterprise Ireland has played in connecting the Irish space industry and research community for participation in European Space Agency Programmes.

She said the inclusion of Réaltra’s technology is a “testament to their market-leading expertise, and an inspiration to other Irish companies in the highly specialised space market”.

The launch can be watched live and transmission is due to begin at around 6.30pm.