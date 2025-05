THE “EUROPEAN YEAR of the Normans” is due to take place in 2027, commemorating a millennium since the birth of William the Conquerer.

The year-long, cross-country event aims to recognise the impact of the Normans on both Ireland and the rest of Europe.

The Normans “left their mark in monumental ways,” said Housing and Heritage Minister James Browne.

Advertisement

However, the announcement of this plan has been described as “offensive” by Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

The TD described the plans as an attempt to “scrape the barrel of colonialism, imperialism and English royalism” for the sake of “themed tourism”.

So today we’re asking you: Should we celebrate the Normans?