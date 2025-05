A NUMBER OF Opposition TDs have called on RTÉ to request an audit of Saturday night’s live vote in the Eurovision after votes for Israel in the popular vote vastly outstripped the number of votes it received from the national juries.

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE has asked the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the competition, to investigate the Spanish televote.

The Flemish public broadcaster also publicly raised concerns over the voting process.

It comes after both Belgium and Spain’s televoters awarded Israel 12 points, while the juries gave the country zero points.

Asked by The Journal yesterday if RTÉ will be requesting an audit, the broadcaster said:

“RTÉ has no comment at this time.”

TDs from Labour, Social Democrats, Independent Ireland, Aontú and People Before Profit all backed calls today for RTÉ to request such an audit.

TDs from these parties all also called for Israel to be excluded from next year’s competition if it is still engaged in its war against Hamas in the Gaza strip.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said it is time that Ireland boycotts the competition and argued that Israel’s involvement in it is about the “normalisation of a genocidal State”.

He said from Israel’s point of view, the song contest has “everything to do with politics”.

“And by Ireland participating, we are legitimising this normalisation effort,” Murphy said.

He added that Israel should be “kicked out” of the competition.

“That’s what happened in terms of Russia… But if they won’t be, well, then the idea that we should be continuing to participate in it doesn’t make any sense.”

Asked if RTÉ should do an audit of the public vote on Saturday’s final, Murphy said yes.

“I didn’t watch it. I probably wouldn’t watch it anyway, but I would have boycotted it. And I’m kind of aware that there’s, like, suspiciously high votes for Israel in a range of countries. So yes,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Social Democrats, Rory Hearne said his party’s position is that Israel should not be allowed to participate in the competition, similar to Russia.

“It’s committing war crimes, it’s [committing] genocide.

“So it shouldn’t be allowed to participate. So it shouldn’t be Ireland that shouldn’t have to be in it, it should be Israel,” he said.

Hearne added that it is “important” for RTÉ to now follow Spain’s public broadcaster and request that the EBU do an audit of the public votes.

Labour TD George Lawlor said that it would be “tokenistic” for Ireland to boycott next year’s competition and that it would only be a “small measure”.

However, he said, ultimately, Israel does need to be isolated by the international community, similar to how South Africa was during its regime of apartheid.

“I think that’s the same road that we should go in relation Israel, because it’s happening in plain sight, because nobody can say we haven’t seen it… And the inaction by the international community is horrendous. So if that needs to be done, that needs to be done,” he said.

Labour TD George Lawless speaking on the plinth today

Lawlor said the result on Saturday night was “very strange”, and if an audit can be done of the televote, then it should be.

Speaking about Gaza earlier on the plinth of Leinster House today, Lawlor said:

“Gaza is very much in our thoughts and minds, where we have, on a daily basis, genocide in plain sight, and the time for fine words and talk is absolutely over.”

Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn said:

“By this time next year, I hope we don’t have to have this conversation again about who’s in Eurovision… As the Holy Father said on Sunday, let’s have a ceasefire.”

Asked if RTÉ should follow Spain’s lead and request an audit of the televote, O’Flynn responded:

“I thought, actually, Spanish TV worked incredibly well, I have to say. My husband is Spanish, so we have Spanish television on all the time…But Spanish TV handled it very, very well. They didn’t promote Israel in any way…And I think there is perhaps a heavier hand that RTÉ could have taken to reflect our nation’s views and the general public’s views on Gaza and Israel.”

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said he believes Israel should not be allowed to compete in the Eurovision given its actions in Gaza.

“It is unbelievable to think that we have Western countries sitting idly by in terms of the embargo of food into that area when tens of thousands of people are currently in serious danger of starvation there. And I do think that we as a country have to really ask ourselves the question, can we participate in a Eurovision Song Contest that doesn’t take the necessary steps?,” Tóibín said.

On an audit of the televote, Tóibín said it “seems unusual that certain countries, such as Ireland, for example, seem to have given significantly high votes to Israel”.

He said audits and transparency are good things in situations like these.

Spanish vote

In Spain, RTVE received 142,688 votes during Saturday night’s Eurovision final, according to an initial report the Spanish broadcaster had requested from the EBU.

On the night of the final, the broadcaster received 7,283 phone calls, 23,840 text messages, and 111,565 online votes.

Voting in Eurovision can be done through the official app (with a limit of 20 votes per person, each costing €0.99), as well as via telephone and SMS.

During the first semi-final on Tuesday (in which Israel did not compete), RTVE received just 774 phone calls, 2,377 text messages, and 11,310 online votes – almost 10 times less votes in total.

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez said yesterday that Israel should be excluded from the competition. He is the first European leader to do so.

Sanchez said that the EBU was “allowing double standards” by including Israel, but not Russia.