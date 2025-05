Wasted Love, which we just heard, from Austria’s JJ, was one of the early favourites to win this year’s contest and Austria are currently tipped to progress in first place from tonight’s semi-final.

Ireland’s odds have slipped a little in recent days and we’re currently two places outside of the qualifying spots, going by the aggregated odds.

We’re around ninety minutes from finding out whether Emmy will be making a repeat performance on Saturday.

The bookies got it pretty wrong on Tuesday night, so don’t write our chances off just yet.

Back at the contest, here come the UK.