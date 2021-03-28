Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

THE WORLD

The full moon stands between the twin towers in Bavaria this evening. Source: DPA/PA Images

#MYANMAR: At least 90 people – including several children – were killed after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters. Irish citizens are being advised to consider leaving as violence worsens.

#EGYPT: Two additional tug boats headed to Egypt’s Suez Canal today to aid efforts to free the container ship which has been wedged across the vital waterway for days.

#SPAIN: Around 5,000 people attended a gig last night in Barcelona after receiving negative results in same-day Covid testing.

If you’re lucky, and the cloud parts this evening, you may well see March’s full moon which NASA says is traditionally known as the Worm Moon.