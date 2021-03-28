Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ireland is yet to receive an offer from the UK in relation to extra vaccines.
- By the end of today, it is expected that in total, 800,000 vaccines will have been administered in the country.
- A further 604 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, with an additional 13 deaths related to Covid-19 notified.
- Reid has said the allegations made about the Department of Health gathering dossiers on children with special educational needs and their families is “extremely concerning”.
- A second person who absconded from a mandatory hotel quarantine facility yesterday was located today.
- Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the decision by the Beacon Hospital to give surplus vaccines to a private school was “such a slap in the face to so many people”.
- Fianna Fáil has dropped to 11% – down two points – in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.
- Single people say trying to buy a home is even more difficult for them than for couples
THE WORLD
#MYANMAR: At least 90 people – including several children – were killed after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters. Irish citizens are being advised to consider leaving as violence worsens.
#EGYPT: Two additional tug boats headed to Egypt’s Suez Canal today to aid efforts to free the container ship which has been wedged across the vital waterway for days.
#SPAIN: Around 5,000 people attended a gig last night in Barcelona after receiving negative results in same-day Covid testing.
PARTING SHOT
If you’re lucky, and the cloud parts this evening, you may well see March’s full moon which NASA says is traditionally known as the Worm Moon.
🔭 🌕 Sky gazers, this weekend has a treat for you! On Sun., Mar. 28, step outside and gaze at March’s full Moon.— NASA (@NASA) March 27, 2021
This particular full Moon is special to many people around the world & goes by many names! Before you look up, take a peek at its meanings: https://t.co/iMS963MwVa pic.twitter.com/nlZuMX0Ia5
