Met Éireann's head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack is retiring today

EVELYN CUSACK IS retiring from Met Éireann after a career of over 40 years at the meteorological service.

A familiar face on RTÉ TV broadcasts for decades, she served as deputy head of forecasting before becoming head of the service in March 2018.

Cusack has confirmed that today will be her last day in that role.

Her time in senior roles at forecasting service coincided with some of the most extreme weather events of recent times – Storm Ophelia in October 2017 and Storm Emma/The Beast from the East the following March.

Speaking to RTÉ ahead of her last day, she borrowed a phrase from the late British Queen to described the period as her “annus horribilis of weather”.

Recalling that she was looking forward to calmer period in the wake of those storms, Cusack then had to make a call to recommend cancelling the National Ploughing Championships just a few months later.

“It seemed like an enormous thing to do. I mean, I closed it down,” she said.

On the morning of the predicted storm, she recalled, it was calm – before the winds whipped up and the tented structures on the site were flattened.

“Obviously you don’t want anyone hurt or houses knocked down, but you want your forecast to be right and to be able to give enough notice that people can take action.”

Sam Boal Damage cause by Storm Ali at the National Ploughing Championships. Sam Boal

Cusack has been outspoken on issues like fake weather forecasts and fake weather warnings in recent years. Speaking in early 2020 as a number of fake Status Red weather warnings were shared ahead of Storm Brendan, she described the it as “very irresponsible”.

“Maybe some people think they are better at forecasting by looking out their window than the full team at Met Éireann. We run a 24/7 operation paid for by the citizens of Ireland so I’m actually astounded.”

Decrying decisions by some news outlets to carry weather stories based on long-range predictions made by self-appointed forecasters on social media, Cusack even dedicated a lengthy portion of a bulletin to a scientific takedown of makey-up forecasting methods, back in 2013.

Speaking to The Journal in 2016, she said there had been no let up in such stories. Forecasts based on things like moon cycles and the behaviour of animals simply aren’t scientific, Cusack said.

“If our weather was repeated according to a lunar cycle we would certainly know about it because we have measurements in Irish weather that go back to the 1800s – so if there was a cycle we would use it.

“And the weather that’s going to affect Ireland in four days’ time is across the Atlantic Ocean, 3,000 miles away. The weather that will affect us in six days’ time is around the Pacific Ocean so there’s no way an animal could be affected by that.”

There have been major advances in forecasting in recent years, Cusack said, but even so, predictions only cover four or five days – “maximum ten days” – with any accuracy.

“If you look at Met Éireann’s mission statement, the reason we exist, what we’re paid for by the Irish taxpayer is to predict the weather and to provide timely warnings of severe weather in order to save lives. So that’s our function.

If there was a forecasting method available we would use it, why wouldn’t we? That’s what we’re paid for.