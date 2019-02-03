This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Terms of reference to be revised in children’s hospital review, historic floods hit Australia and suspect device discovered in Edenmore.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 7:57 PM
49 minutes ago 1,921 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4475021

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WILD WICKLOW DEER 758A9111_90563402 A stag watches over a large herd of wild Wicklow sika deer grazing high up in the Wicklow Mountains. It is reported that plans are afoot to cull thousands of deer in Wicklow this year. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  •  An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that the terms of reference into the inquiry of significant cost overruns in the construction of the National Children’s Hospital will be revised to ensure individuals can be held accountable. 
  • It was announced that just 2% of reports around safeguarding concerns for people who may have been abused are made by the people themselves.
  • The man at the centre of the murder of Gary Hutch has lost his appeal against his murder conviction and 22-year jail sentence.
  • Former south-east correspondent Damien Tiernan hit out at RTÉ station bosses for its regional coverage and said he was “disgusted” by their reaction to his criticism.
  • TheJournal.ie revealed that the Irish government is in the process of upgrading its IT security across various departments ahead of the local and European elections for fear that they could be subject to outside interference. 
  • Gardaí were attending the scene after reports of a suspect device having been discovered in Edenmore, north Dublin.     
  • A poll from Red C showed that half of people think Ireland is “going in the right direction”.

WORLD

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams Helmets for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on display outside before Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Source: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA

#AUSTRALIA: Thousands of people in northeast Australia should expect “unprecedented flooding”, authorities warned, after relentless downpours forced a dam to be fully opened today.

#UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump today reiterated in comments that a US military intervention in Venezuela was “an option”.

#TRIAL: A witness in the trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman told the US government the Mexican drug kingpin drugged and raped girls as young as 13, according to court documents.

PARTING SHOT 

There’s 55 days left until Brexit. Best head to Manchester then to live it up while you still can! (via the The DailyEdge)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Maroon 5 are playing the Super Bowl halftime show - and a lot of people aren't one bit happy
    43,093  50
    2
    		Poll: Would conceding on the backstop be worth it to avoid a no-deal Brexit?
    40,880  93
    3
    		'Bring it on' - Former RTÉ reporter Damien Tiernan hits out at Montrose bosses over regional coverage
    38,722  39
    Fora
    1
    		Europe's aviation boom is nowhere near over - for the big airlines at least
    209  0
    2
    		How employers can influence government officials in the 'new politics' age
    62  0
    The42
    1
    		How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    82,007  273
    2
    		As It Happened: Clare v Kilkenny, Tyrone v Mayo, Cork v Wexford - Sunday GAA match tracker
    69,337  31
    3
    		'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    42,067  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Making the most of a Manchester mini-break before Brexit goes to shite
    3,336  3
    2
    		Poll: Do you generally apply the 'day' and 'night' perfume rule?
    2,477  3
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Sally Foran (Irish Beauty Fairy)
    2,005  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Just 2% of safeguarding concerns reported to HSE come from people experiencing alleged abuse
    Just 2% of safeguarding concerns reported to HSE come from people experiencing alleged abuse
    'You wouldn't tell a child they couldn't have chemo, but our son is being denied the medication he needs'
    Varadkar confirms that children's hospital review WILL be able to find individuals accountable
    GARDAí
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    COURT
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie