Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar with Chief executive of DAA Dalton Philips and Minister for Transport Shane Ross wearing hard hats and holding shovels at photocall for the Official Sod-Turning for Dublin Airport’s North Runway (framed in the background by diggers that may just be arranged in the shape of a heart). Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Thousands of students and faculty from the Catholic-run St. Scholastica's College, perform a mass dance at their campus to mark the 7th anniversary of the global movement to help eradicate violence against women and children on Valentine's Day, in Manila in the Philippines. Source: Bullit Marquez/AP/Press Association Images

#BREXIT: British PM Theresa May suffered another humiliating Brexit defeat at the hands of her own eurosceptic MPs.

#MISCONDUCT: A New York Times report said that seven women have claimed singer-songwriter Ryan Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then turned things sexual, and he sometimes became emotional and verbally abusive.

#UNITED STATES: Former Trump campaign leader Paul Manafort intentionally lied to investigators and a federal grand jury in the special counsel’s Russia probe, a judge has ruled.

PARTING SHOT

On Valentine’s Day, archaeologists working in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii – which was buried under volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD – have uncovered their latest find.

Their discovery is a fresco of Narcissus, who loved only himself. Apt. (Read all about it in The BBC)