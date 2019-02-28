Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man stands by and watches as fire engulfs dry gorse in the West Wicklow Mountains, just beyond Hollywood Village, since the start of the week fire services and the Defence Forces have been fighting fires in the Wicklow and Dublin Mountains which have been out of control and according to reports at one stage threatened Hollywood Village. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greet prior to a bilateral meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel. Source: Shealah Craighead via ZUMA Wire

#SUMMIT: A nuclear summit between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended without agreement, according to the White House.

#PAKISTAN: Pakistan said it will release a captured Indian pilot in a “peace gesture”.

PARTING SHOT

This time last year, Ireland was knee-deep in snow as the Beast from the East kicked off in earnest. A Status Red Warning was in effect and the blizzard was in full force.

Have a read of TheJournal.ie‘s timeline of the storm and a look at this video to remember what it was like.