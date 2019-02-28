Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The family of Clodagh Hawe, who was murdered along with her three children in 2016, will meet with the Garda Commissioner, it was confirmed today.
- A number of bank customers who withdrew money from Bank of Ireland ATMs in recent days were charged twice, it was announced.
- It was revealed that more than half of the youths accused of serious crimes who were not pursued due to failings of a garda scheme went on to reoffend afterwards.
- Health Minister Simon Harris said he had appointed thirteen members of the Counsellors and Psychotherapists Registration Board.
- It was confirmed that the second major national study on sexual violence in Ireland will take up to five years to complete.
- Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí he was afraid of Mary Lowry and described his ex-lover as “vicious” and “verbally abusive”, the Central Criminal Court heard.
- An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach, that costs of the Moriarity, Cregan and Cook tribunals will overrun by millions.
- A man in 20s died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a truck in Co Kilkenny this morning.
- Scouting Ireland questioned what evidence Tusla has for suggesting that the viability of overnight trips should be considered due to child protection concerns.
- A man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for assaulting Irishman Seán Cox in Liverpool last year.
- Leo Varadkar said that it was “scandalous” that some government agents got the estimated cost for the National Children’s Hospital “so wrong”.
- Residents in a number of areas of south Dublin said there were protesting against National Transport Authority (NTA) plans to create a bus corridor which locals claim will destroy communities.
WORLD
#SUMMIT: A nuclear summit between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended without agreement, according to the White House.
#PAKISTAN: Pakistan said it will release a captured Indian pilot in a “peace gesture”.
PARTING SHOT
This time last year, Ireland was knee-deep in snow as the Beast from the East kicked off in earnest. A Status Red Warning was in effect and the blizzard was in full force.
Have a read of TheJournal.ie‘s timeline of the storm and a look at this video to remember what it was like.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
