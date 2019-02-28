Bank customers charged twice when taking money out of Bank of Ireland ATMs

A NUMBER OF bank customers who withdrew money from Bank of Ireland ATMs in recent days were charged twice.

Bank of Ireland confirmed that a number of non-Bank of Ireland customers who made withdrawals from Bank of Ireland ATMs in recent days had a duplicate debit on their account.

The issue appears to have been caused by a technical glitch.

“This has been fixed and we are working hard to rectify the debits for those who were affected so that their balances are corrected soon,” a spokesperson for the bank said on Twitter.

The spokesperson apologised to everyone affected.

Angry customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration when many people realised that they had been charged twice after withdrawing money from ATMs.