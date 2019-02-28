This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Bank customers charged twice when taking money out of Bank of Ireland ATMs

The issue appears to have been caused by a technical glitch.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 12,205 Views 20 Comments
Image: SaskoLazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: SaskoLazarov/Photocall Ireland

A NUMBER OF bank customers who withdrew money from Bank of Ireland ATMs in recent days were charged twice. 

Bank of Ireland confirmed that a number of non-Bank of Ireland customers who made withdrawals from Bank of Ireland ATMs in recent days had a duplicate debit on their account. 

The issue appears to have been caused by a technical glitch. 

“This has been fixed and we are working hard to rectify the debits for those who were affected so that their balances are corrected soon,” a spokesperson for the bank said on Twitter. 

The spokesperson apologised to everyone affected. 

Angry customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration when many people realised that they had been charged twice after withdrawing money from ATMs. 

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
