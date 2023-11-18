Advertisement

Saturday 18 November 2023
Leah Farrell Grafton Street this evening
Here's what happened today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

20231118_133633 Rónán Duffy Thousands marched through Dublin today in support of Palestine. Rónán Duffy

  • Thousands of people took to the streets today in Dublin for the ‘National Demonstration for Palestine‘, the sixth weekend in a row that a protest has taken place in the capital amid Israel’s war with Hamas. 
  • There were emotional scenes at Dublin Airport this afternoon as Irish-Palestinians who fled Gaza arrived from Egypt. Their arrival comes as the DFA confirmed that 24 more Irish citizens and dependents left Gaza via the Rafah crossing last night.
  • Gardaí atttended the scene of a shooting in Finglas, Dublin that occurred shortly before 7pm. It is understood the victim is in a serious condition.
  • Gardaí are appealling for witnesses following the death of a man in Tallaght on Wednesday, 15 November.
  • Fine Gael met in Maynooth today for the party’s special conference which focused on farming, future generations, and food security. Addressing attendees, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney was met with cheers as he outlined how Fine Gael is “up for fighting” a fourth term in Government.
  • The Journal reported this morning that Supervalu has closed two stores in recent weeks, bringing to three the number closed this year, after the chain found it “impossible” to keep the outlets open amid slower trade.
  • The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has said a commonly prescribed antibiotic used to treat infections, including sinus and ear infections, is currently in short supply. 
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said if people want dangerous criminals locked up for a long time, then Ireland is going to need more prison spaces
  • Varadkar also said that there is a “real possibility” Northern Ireland’s powersharing institutions could return before Christmas or in the New Year.
  • A man was charged after being arrested in connection with an international investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation.
  • Following a European Commission proposal that motorists over 70 may have to undergo regular medical tests and refresher courses to renew their driving licence, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today that he is more in favour of drivers being assessed on their cognitive and physical ability rather than age. 
  • Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has reiterated today that the government has made it clear that additional funding for RTÉ is being made available “on a conditional basis in 2024″. 
  • In an interview with The Journal, People Before Profit’s Gino Kenny explained his party’s stance on the EU and explained why he thinks a two-state solution is no longer possible for Israel and Palestine. 
  • An Iranian government official based in Dublin has denied that Iran had involvement in the 7 October attacks in Israel and rejected suggestions that it is engaged in a proxy war against the West.
  • The Football Association of Ireland did not draw down €500,000 of their State funding in 2022 owing to an administrative error, The 42 has established. 

INTERNATIONAL

#GAZA A Gazan Health official has said that more than 80 people have been killed in twin strikes on a northern Gaza refugee camp, including a UN school used as a shelter for people displaced by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

#UKRAINE Ukraine’s air force has said Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight – the highest reported number in more than six weeks.

#GOLF Rory McIlroy hit an impressive seven-under 65 in his third round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to stay in touch with Matt Wallace who hit 12 birdies in his round.

#ELON An exodus of big-name advertisers appears under way at X, formerly Twitter, in the wake of Elon Musk endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory. 

#SETTLEMENT R&B Singer Cassie and rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have reached a settlement “amicably” a day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and physical abuse.  

PARTING SHOT

266Christmas Scenes_90693335 Leah Farrell / Rolling News Grafton Street this evening Leah Farrell / Rolling News / Rolling News

There were huge crowds under the Christmas lights on Grafton Street this evening as shoppers began getting ready for the festive season. 

Jane Matthews
