Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rónán Duffy Thousands marched through Dublin today in support of Palestine. Rónán Duffy

INTERNATIONAL

#GAZA A Gazan Health official has said that more than 80 people have been killed in twin strikes on a northern Gaza refugee camp, including a UN school used as a shelter for people displaced by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

#UKRAINE Ukraine’s air force has said Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight – the highest reported number in more than six weeks.

#GOLF Rory McIlroy hit an impressive seven-under 65 in his third round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to stay in touch with Matt Wallace who hit 12 birdies in his round.

Advertisement

#ELON An exodus of big-name advertisers appears under way at X, formerly Twitter, in the wake of Elon Musk endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

#SETTLEMENT R&B Singer Cassie and rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have reached a settlement “amicably” a day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and physical abuse.

PARTING SHOT

Leah Farrell / Rolling News Grafton Street this evening Leah Farrell / Rolling News / Rolling News

There were huge crowds under the Christmas lights on Grafton Street this evening as shoppers began getting ready for the festive season.

The Journal is now on TikTok – press the button below to follow us.