Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

People walking in high winds at Salthill, Galway, during Storm Isha Niall Carson / Alamy Niall Carson / Alamy / Alamy

Ian Bailey , the self-confessed chief suspect for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, died in Cork.

Thousands oh homes and businesses were left without power, with public transport disruptions and severe winds caused by the arrival of Storm Isha.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin defended the Government's stance in relation to a case taken by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and said Ireland would consider joining the case once it had passed the preliminary stages.

Martin also said arson attacks on buildings across the country earmarked for use by asylum seekers "is a very fundamental undermining of our democratic order".

Gardaí investigating a robbery in Co Donegal released two juveniles without charge.

It was reported that house prices outside Dublin are to increase by an average of 4.9% in the next 12 months.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath announced new proposals to ensure there is "reasonable access" to cash at ATMs around the country.

Gardaí in Wexford appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle road traffic collision yesterday.

#IRAN: Iran launched ballistic missiles at a base hosting US forces in western Iraq, causing one Iraqi and possible American casualties, the US Central Command said.

#GAZA: Fighting raged across Gaza and Israeli units raided the West Bank after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has faced growing domestic criticism, rejected calls for post-war “Palestinian sovereignty”.

There are match-winning points and then there are match-winning points. This last minute score from Eanna Burke which secured the All-Ireland club championship for Galway side St Thomas’ deserves to be seen again and again.