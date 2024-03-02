Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.
IRELAND
- A number of homeless asylum seekers who were offered accommodation last night due to cold weather conditions have now returned to the tents they were sleeping in in Dublin City Centre, after being told they had to leave where they were staying.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a violent incident which occurred at the National Boy 4 Boxing Championships in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, yesterday.
- Three men were arrested as part of an investigation into human trafficking and labour exploitation.
- Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said last night that his party is willing to work with “every party” to form a future government.
- Another weather warning was issued for the whole country as temperatures are set to drop below zero tonight.
- TheJournal reported on divisions within a number of political parties over the passing of the hotly debated Nature Restoration Law which seeks to protect and restore biodiversity.
- Managers in Dunnes Stores supermarkets across Ireland were informed of their responsibilities under a new ‘baby formula date check’ policy, which has been in effect since Tuesday.
WORLD
#GAZA: The United States began air-dropping aid into war-ravaged Gaza, as the territory’s health ministry reported more than a dozen child malnutrition deaths.
#NAVALNY: Over 100 people were arrested in Russia yesterday during tributes to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a monitoring group.
#EUROPE: A proposal from the European Commission that would see mandatory health checks for driving licence renewals was rejected by the European Parliament this week.
