Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Wild Sika Deer In The Snow. Two young stags locking antlers. Part of a herd of wild sika deer searching for food in the snow in the Wicklow Mountains today. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Humanitarian aid is dropped by the United States over Gaza City, Gaza Strip, today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: The United States began air-dropping aid into war-ravaged Gaza, as the territory’s health ministry reported more than a dozen child malnutrition deaths.

#NAVALNY: Over 100 people were arrested in Russia yesterday during tributes to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a monitoring group.

#EUROPE: A proposal from the European Commission that would see mandatory health checks for driving licence renewals was rejected by the European Parliament this week.