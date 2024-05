NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Aishling Egan, HSE Drug Harm Reduction volunteer, at the launch of the ‘Safer Nightlife Programme 2024’ to reduce harms this summer. The programme is providing harm reduction, outreach teams and ‘back of house’ drug checking at four festivals this year. Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

WORLD

Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel’s bombardment (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

#ISRAEL: The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting over an Israeli strike that killed dozens of people in a refugee camp Rafah.

Advertisement

#VATICAN: Pope Francis issued an apology after a row over offensive language he was reported to have used to describe gay men.

#EU: An investigation by Noteworthy found that disabled people are significantly underrepresented, with little practical support given to improve participation.

PARTING SHOT

To paraphrase Dana, Midlands-Nort-West is the “all kinds of everything” constituency in the European elections.

It’s seeing 27 candidates fight for five seats across 14 counties, running coast to coast from Galway to Louth and north towards Donegal.

In the latest episode of The Candidate podcast, Political Editor Christina Finn examines how this election could unfold in Midlands-North-West with Johnny Fallon, strategy director with Carr Communications, and responsible for the Dana reference above; Stella Meehan, editor of Agriland.ie; Jane Matthews, Political Reporter with The Journal, and Muiris O’Cearbhaill, reporter with The Journal.

You can listen here or wherever you get your podcast fix.