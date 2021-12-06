#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 6 December 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Monday 6 Dec 2021, 9:00 PM
18 minutes ago 606 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5621950

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

251Christmas Scenes Crowds of Christmas shoppers walking down Grafton Street in Dublin, the day before the Government's introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

athens-greece-06th-dec-2021-greece-athens-20211206-pope-francis-during-the-press-conference-with-journalists-aboard-the-airplane-that-brings-him-back-to-rome-from-greece-photograph-by-vatica Pope Francis gives a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back to Rome after visiting Cyprus and Greece. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#INDONESIA: Rescuers are continuing to search for 27 missing people after a volcanic eruption on Java island killed at least 15 people.

#UK: Two UK Police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman have been jailed for two years and nine months

#GREECE: Pope Francis ended his visit to Greece by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.

#MYANMAR: A court in Myanmar has sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions.

PARTING SHOT

100 years ago today, in the early hours of 6 December 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed in 10 Downing Street.

It formally ended the War of Independence, setting the stage for British withdrawal from most of Ireland and the handover of power to an independent Irish government.

To mark the anniversary, a new exhibition, The Treaty, 1921: Records from the Archives, has opened in Dublin Castle.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The exhibition focuses on the 1921 truce between Irish and British forces and the Treaty negotiations that followed and includes, for the first time ever, a public presentation of both the Irish and British copies of the Treaty document.

It will run up until 27 March 2022. Tickets are available from the National Archives website.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie