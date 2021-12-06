Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Crowds of Christmas shoppers walking down Grafton Street in Dublin, the day before the Government's introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Pope Francis gives a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back to Rome after visiting Cyprus and Greece. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#INDONESIA: Rescuers are continuing to search for 27 missing people after a volcanic eruption on Java island killed at least 15 people.

#UK: Two UK Police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman have been jailed for two years and nine months.

#GREECE: Pope Francis ended his visit to Greece by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.

#MYANMAR: A court in Myanmar has sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions.

PARTING SHOT

100 years ago today, in the early hours of 6 December 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed in 10 Downing Street.

It formally ended the War of Independence, setting the stage for British withdrawal from most of Ireland and the handover of power to an independent Irish government.

To mark the anniversary, a new exhibition, The Treaty, 1921: Records from the Archives, has opened in Dublin Castle.

The exhibition focuses on the 1921 truce between Irish and British forces and the Treaty negotiations that followed and includes, for the first time ever, a public presentation of both the Irish and British copies of the Treaty document.

It will run up until 27 March 2022. Tickets are available from the National Archives website.