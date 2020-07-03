This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Hayley Halpin Friday 3 Jul 2020, 8:45 PM
50 minutes ago 2,116 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5141161

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2261 Foleys People having a drink outside Foleys pub in Dublin city centre today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed a further two patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are nine new cases of the disease in Ireland.
  • DUP leader Arlene Foster has said the “creditability of the Executive” in Northern Ireland has been undermined by Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at a funeral earlier this week. 
  • An Garda Síochána will this evening begin conducting checks of licensed premises nationwide in relation to adherence to the public health guidelines
  • The government has issued new guidance for places of worship in order for them to safely accommodate more than 50 people at an indoor service.
  • The Restaurants Association of Ireland has said it is “incredibly disheartening in the current climate” to see some customers failing to notify businesses that they will not be showing up for a booking
  • Broadcaster and journalist David McCullagh is to take up the role as co-presenter of the RTÉ Six One News programme from September.
  • There was a 13% increase in deaths in Ireland between March and June but Covid-19 deaths may have been overestimated, a new report by Hiqa has found.
  • A new survey has found 17% of women who are taking the epilepsy drug sodium valproate (Epilim) are unaware that the drug can cause serious birth defects. 

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-fri-jul-3-2020 Diners at the UK's only purpose built pop-up socially distanced restaurant, split into separate dining pods with serving hatches under one marquee, the Anti Social Club, in Polzeath, Cornwall Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands.

#TRAVEL: A list of 73 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return has been published by the UK government.

#TURKEY: 41 people have been injured in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey.

#FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex, who coordinated France’s virus reopening strategy, as the country’s new prime minister. 

PARTING SHOT

Tomorrow, the US will mark its annual Fourth of July national holiday to celebrate American independence. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the months ahead, other national days of celebration – such as Bastille Day – will likely be taking place through socially distanced or online festivals. 

Ahead of those, find out how much you really know about any of these national celebrations from across the world.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie