Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

People having a drink outside Foleys pub in Dublin city centre today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Health officials have confirmed a further two patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are nine new cases of the disease in Ireland.

have died and there are nine new cases of the disease in Ireland. DUP leader Arlene Foster has said the “creditability of the Executive” in Northern Ireland has been undermined by Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at a funeral earlier this week.

has been undermined by Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at a funeral earlier this week. An Garda Síochána will this evening begin conducting checks of licensed premises nationwide in relation to adherence to the public health guidelines.

nationwide in relation to adherence to the public health guidelines. The government has issued new guidance for places of worship in order for them to safely accommodate more than 50 people at an indoor service.

in order for them to safely accommodate more than 50 people at an indoor service. The Restaurants Association of Ireland has said it is “incredibly disheartening in the current climate” to see some customers failing to notify businesses that they will not be showing up for a booking.

Association of Ireland has said it is “incredibly disheartening in the current climate” to see some customers failing to notify businesses that they will not be showing up for a booking. Broadcaster and journalist David McCullagh is to take up the role as co-presenter of the RTÉ Six One News programme from September.

is to take up the role as co-presenter of the RTÉ Six One News programme from September. There was a 13% increase in deaths in Ireland between March and June but Covid-19 deaths may have been overestimated, a new report by Hiqa has found.

in Ireland between March and June but Covid-19 deaths may have been overestimated, a new report by Hiqa has found. A new survey has found 17% of women who are taking the epilepsy drug sodium valproate (Epilim) are unaware that the drug can cause serious birth defects.

INTERNATIONAL

Diners at the UK's only purpose built pop-up socially distanced restaurant, split into separate dining pods with serving hatches under one marquee, the Anti Social Club, in Polzeath, Cornwall Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands.

#TRAVEL: A list of 73 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return has been published by the UK government.

#TURKEY: 41 people have been injured in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey.

#FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex, who coordinated France’s virus reopening strategy, as the country’s new prime minister.

PARTING SHOT

Tomorrow, the US will mark its annual Fourth of July national holiday to celebrate American independence.

In the months ahead, other national days of celebration – such as Bastille Day – will likely be taking place through socially distanced or online festivals.

Ahead of those, find out how much you really know about any of these national celebrations from across the world.