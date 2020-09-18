#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Friday 18 Sep 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CF7I2688 The Taoiseach addressing the nation this evening. Source: Julien Behal Photography

INTERNATIONAL

sothebys-october-evening-sale Technicians handle Banksy's 'Show me the Monet' at Sotheby's in central London. The piece will be part of Sotheby's live-streamed auction on 21 October. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

#CHINA: The US has banned TikTok and WeChat, citing national security reasons.

#TAKE TWO: Israel’s second national lockdown came into effect as the government said it was left with no other choice.

#PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Trump heated up the culture wars as he appealed to voters in Wisconsin.

PARTING SHOT

The Tánaiste getting a drink thrown over him caused quite a stir on social media earlier on today. 

He seemed in good spirits about it when asked later in the day, and said he even thought it was Avril Lavigne coming towards him at first as the woman had a skateboard.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
