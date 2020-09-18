Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Taoiseach confirmed Dublin will enter Level 3 from tomorrow, including a ban on indoor dining for pubs and restaurants, for three weeks.
- The acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn stressed the importance of abiding by the newly introduced restrictions at a press conference this evening.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar laughed off an incident where he had a smoothie thrown over him in Dublin today.
- There have been calls for Van Morrison to be stripped of the Freedom of the City of Belfast.
- Dubliners are being advised not to travel outside the county for either domestic trips and overseas journeys.
- UCD has cancelled all on-campus activity for the coming week ahead of the new Dublin restrictions.
- A group of golfers said they “adhered to guidelines” after it emerged 20 of them tested positive for Covid-19 following a trip to Tullamore.
- A teenager has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Azzam Raguragui.
- Here’s how sport in Dublin will be affected.
INTERNATIONAL
#CHINA: The US has banned TikTok and WeChat, citing national security reasons.
#TAKE TWO: Israel’s second national lockdown came into effect as the government said it was left with no other choice.
#PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Trump heated up the culture wars as he appealed to voters in Wisconsin.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
The Tánaiste getting a drink thrown over him caused quite a stir on social media earlier on today.
He seemed in good spirits about it when asked later in the day, and said he even thought it was Avril Lavigne coming towards him at first as the woman had a skateboard.
Leo Varadkar says he thought the girl that threw the smoothie over him was Averil Lavigne coming towards him pic.twitter.com/doJKWtRGgZ— Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) September 18, 2020
COMMENTS