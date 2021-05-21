Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking to media outside Government Buildings today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians run from sound bombs thrown by Israeli police in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem Source: AP/PA Images

#ISRAEL: Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police have broken out at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

#TIGER KING: The US Justice Department said that it had seized 68 lions, tigers and lion-tiger hybrids as well as a jaguar from the former animal park of Joe Exotic.

#PAXMAN: Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

PARTING SHOT

Last week, the HSE announced that in the middle of the night it had suffered a major ransomware cyberattack.

The attack meant that all of the HSE’s IT systems had to be shut down to deal with the attack, which led to disruptions in hospitals, cancellations of appointments, and lack of access to electronic records.

What is the impact of a cyberattack like this? And how worried should you be about your own data?

This week’s episode of The Explainer podcast takes a look:

