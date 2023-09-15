Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell Fridays for Future Activists together with other climate groups march past Leinster House, calling on the Government to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

PA / AP Rubiales in court earlier today. PA / AP / AP

#UK: Child serial killer Lucy Letby formally lodged a bid to challenge her convictions at the UK Court of Appeal.

#SPAIN The former head of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women’s World Cup.

#FRANCE Apple must now update their iPhone 12 device in France after regulators raised concerns over electromagnetic radiation emitted by the devices and halted the sales of the devices this week.

#POLAND The Polish government decided to extend its domestic embargo on Ukrainian grain, shortly after the EU lifted an import ban for five member states, in the interest of the nation’s farmers.

PARTING SHOT

Swim Ireland The Sanctuary Swimmers swimming in Dublin. Swim Ireland

An solidarity-through-swimming programme, a collaboration between Sanctuary Runners and Swim Ireland, brought 19-different nationalities into the sea this summer.

Each of the five Sanctuary Swimmer groups consisted of 18 to 22 people and included local Irish people and others who had moved from other countries. Amongst these were many refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants.

The aim of the initiative was to use open sea swimming to bring people of different backgrounds together and the programme was a huge success.

Participating swimmers came from Ireland, Algeria, Ghana, Ukraine, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Pakistan, India, Spain, Germany, Nigeria, England, Afghanistan, Morocco, Congo DRC, the Netherlands, USA, Ethiopia and China.