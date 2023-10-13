Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 1 midnight zone Highlanes Gallery Mark Stedman Artist Martina O'Brien at the installation of new her exhibition 'midnight zone' which opens at the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda today Mark Stedman

  • The HSE has extended its current recruitment freeze to include agency staff and junior doctors, formally known as non-consultant hospital doctors.
  • President Michael D Higgins has referred the government’s new Judicial Appointment Commission Bill to the Supreme Court.
  • Gardaí are continuing to interview a man on suspicion of the murder of Tina Satchwell as it now looks like crucial new statements led to the discovery of her remains.
  • Irish troops have taken shelter in bunkers as Israel launched attacks near their base in south Lebanon as Israeli troops traded fire with Hezbollah militants in the area.
  • The Government is to increase the age limit for new gardaí from 35 to 50, the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced.
  • A fire broke out at a car park off Jervis Street in the city centre this evening. 
  • Belfast City Centre has voted to pen a letter to the Department of Foreign Affairs to request that the new Irish passport design includes images from Northern Ireland.
  • Payroll issues at St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview, Dublin have left people short ‘hundreds’ of euros in wages, as the hospital executive repeats past mistakes.
  • An Irish celebrity who is accused of the defilement of 16-year-old girl over a decade ago has told his trial that the complainant never went to his home.

INTERNATIONAL

palestinian-demonstrators-clash-with-israeli-forces-following-a-demonstration-in-support-of-the-gaza-strip-in-the-west-bank-city-of-ramallah-friday-oct-13-2023-tens-of-thousands-of-muslims-demon Alamy Stock Photo Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces following a demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank city of Ramallah Alamy Stock Photo

#ISRAEL-HAMAS: Israeli officers today ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza within 24 hours, with the UN describing this as “impossible”. 

#FRANCE: A man stabbed to death a teacher today at a school in France, with President Emmanuel Macron denoucing an act of “Islamist terror”.

#GERMANY: Seven people have died and numerous others were injured overnight in Germany’s southeastern Bavaria region after a minibus tried to evade a road check.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a busy week of news. 

Budget 2024 was announced on Tuesday, though public attention has undoubtedly been split between domestic affairs and the tumult in Gaza.

There has also been political uncertainty in the United States, and a pivotal Rugby World Cup quarter final to look forward to. 

Plenty to wrap our head around this week. How much attention have you been paying?

