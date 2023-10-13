Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ISRAEL-HAMAS: Israeli officers today ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza within 24 hours, with the UN describing this as “impossible”.
#FRANCE: A man stabbed to death a teacher today at a school in France, with President Emmanuel Macron denoucing an act of “Islamist terror”.
#GERMANY: Seven people have died and numerous others were injured overnight in Germany’s southeastern Bavaria region after a minibus tried to evade a road check.
It’s been a busy week of news.
Budget 2024 was announced on Tuesday, though public attention has undoubtedly been split between domestic affairs and the tumult in Gaza.
There has also been political uncertainty in the United States, and a pivotal Rugby World Cup quarter final to look forward to.
Plenty to wrap our head around this week. How much attention have you been paying?
